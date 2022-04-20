China to issue commemorative coins for 19th Asian Games

People's Daily Online) 11:16, April 20, 2022

A set of gold and silver commemorative coins for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, will be issued on April 28, according to the People’s Bank of China.

The set will consist of one gold coin and two silver coins, the bank said, adding that all will be legal tender.

All the gold and silver coins will feature the official emblem of the 19th Asian Games, along with China’s official name and the year of issuance on the front side, and will be inscribed with Chinese characters reading “the 19th Asian Games” and English words reading “THE 19TH ASIAN GAMES HANGZHOU 2022” on the reverse side.

The reverse side of the 5-gram gold coin, which will have a face value of 80 yuan (about $12.5), will also be inscribed with the image of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, the main stadium for the Games.

The opposite side of the 30-gram silver coin, which will have a face value of 10 yuan, will feature the Games’ mascots. The reverse side of the 5-gram silver coin, which will have a face value of 2 yuan, will also depict a mascot playing e-sports video games.

The maximum circulation of the gold coin is 10,000, while that of the 30-gram silver coin and 5-gram silver coin is 20,000 and 100,000, respectively.

Photo shows the front side of the 5-gram gold coin. (Photo/website of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 5-gram gold coin. (Photo/website of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the front side of the 30-gram silver coin. (Photo/website of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 30-gram silver coin. (Photo/website of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the front side of the 5-gram silver coin. (Photo/website of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 5-gram silver coin. (Photo/website of the People’s Bank of China)

