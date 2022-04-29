We Are China

China issues commemorative coins for 19th Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 13:44, April 29, 2022

Photo shows the whole set of gold and silver commemorative coins for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province issued on April 28. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

A set of gold and silver commemorative coins was issued on April 28.

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from Sept 10 to 25, 2022 in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

