OCA announces decision to postpone 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 16:39, May 06, 2022

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

TASHKENT, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Following detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Executive Board Friday decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from 10 to 25 September 2022.

The new dates will be agreed between the OCA, the COC and the HAGOC and announced in the near future, it said.

