Official theme song for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games unveiled

(People's Daily App) 15:51, March 08, 2023

Welcoming the 200-day countdown to the opening of the 19th Asian Games, organizers of Hangzhou 2022 on Tuesday released the event's official theme song "Now until the future."

Led by renowned singer Wei Wei, the song was performed by more than 100 athletes and entertainers from home and abroad.

The lyrics focus on key words such as "dream," "unity," "faith" and "love," aiming to present the charm of this splendid sports event to the world.

Click the video to enjoy!

(Compiled by Liang Xuechen)

