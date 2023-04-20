Lightshow illuminates Hangzhou to greet the forthcoming Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 10:50, April 20, 2023

People view a lightshow along the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Ziqi)

The lightshow lit up the night sky to greet the 19th Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

