Lightshow illuminates Hangzhou to greet the forthcoming Asian Games
(Ecns.cn) 10:50, April 20, 2023
People view a lightshow along the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Ziqi)
The lightshow lit up the night sky to greet the 19th Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023.
