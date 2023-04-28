Hangzhou Asiad culture promotion activities held in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:17, April 28, 2023

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A series of cultural promotional activities for the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games were held here on Thursday, containing a lecture at Beijing Sport University, a running event and a concert at Beijing's Olympic Park.

The activities were initially launched in Hangzhou on May 30, 2021, and held in the Chinese cities of including Shanghai, Xi'an, Tianjin, Wuhan, Chengdu, Xiamen, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Zhuhai and Beijing.

"Beijing hosted the 11th Asian Games 33 years ago, which was a milestone for China's development in sports. Now, Hangzhou is preparing for the 19th edition of the Games and will strive to achieve the best," said Chen Weiqiang, executive secretary general of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, during the lecture in Beijing Sport University.

As a part of the activities, runners took in a journey beside the National Aquatics Center at the Olympic Park, where a concert was held afterwards to introduce the promotion song of the 2023 Asian Games.

"Through the songs and the activities, the people will gain a deeper understanding of Hangzhou," said Huang Haifeng, deputy secretary general of the 2023 Asian Games organizing committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)