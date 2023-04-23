Ningbo kicks off relay race to ignite excitement for Asian Games

(People's Daily App) 15:35, April 23, 2023

The city of Ningbo in Zhejiang Province kicked off a relay race on Thursday in anticipation of the upcoming Asian Games, set to take place in Hangzhou starting this September.

The relay, which will wind through a hundred communities across Ningbo's ten districts and counties, is designed to promote excitement and enthusiasm for the Games.

(Video source: Ningbo Evening News)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)