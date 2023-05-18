Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run held in Bangladesh

May 18, 2023

May 17, 2023

DHAKA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladesh leg of the Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run took place here on Wednesday, attracting 500 participants.

Syed Shahed Reza, secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Bangladesh, and Yue Liwen, counselor from the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, took part in the run along with the representatives from the Olympic Council of Asia and the Hangzhou Asian Games organizing committee.

Delivering a speech, Yue said that sports have the power to unite people. "The purpose of this Fun Run event is not only to promote the Hangzhou Asian Games, but also to convey friendship, peace and cooperation. We sincerely wish the Bangladeshi athletes good results in the Games."

For his part, Syed Shahed Reza said the highly-anticipated Fun Run showed the spirit of the Games and promoted the value of unity and friendship.

Since the launch of the Fun Run campaign in October 2022, the event has been held in more than 10 cities around the world.

May 17, 2023

