Melting pot of history and modernity, Hangzhou gears up for Asian Games

Xinhua) 16:15, June 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, June 28 (Xinhua) -- In the eyes of Zhao Xinyue, her hometown Hangzhou in eastern China transcends the constraints of time.

Throughout the centuries, Hangzhou has served as an inspiring muse for countless renowned poets, whose verses have been engraved in the hearts of tens of thousands of Chinese since childhood, she said.

The 20-year-old student from Zhejiang Gongshang University, who is a volunteer for the upcoming Asian Games, hopes that the sports gala could breathe new life into this capital city of Zhejiang Province.

Capital of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the picturesque city boasts stunning natural landscapes and abundant places of historic interest.

According to Zhao, the iconic West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, often leaves a lasting first impression on many visitors to Hangzhou. Children's introduction to the lake usually comes through the Legend of the White Snake, a poignant love story that recounts the tragic romance between a young lady who was transformed from a white snake and a scholar.

"While these traditional sites continue to attract tourists, some new activities are injecting vitality into the city," said Zhao, noting that stove-boiled tea service is one such activity that has gained considerable popularity among the young people.

Hangzhou is famous for green tea. Stove-boiled tea service, known as Weiluzhucha, embodies the essence of people gathering around a stove to boil tea and engaging in lively conversations. This cherished practice evokes memories of their ancestors who indulged in the same ritual a long time ago.

The growing popularity of stove-boiled tea service can be attributed to the influence of recent TV dramas depicting the life of the Song Dynasty, during which China's tea culture reached its peak. These captivating dramas have sparked a desire among audiences to experience the tea culture firsthand in real life.

Zhou Ying's father was a provincial-level cultural heritage inheritor of tea-making techniques. After graduating from college with a major in financial management, she returned to her hometown Hangzhou hoping to "revitalize the Jingshan tea."

By working on a tea farm, she not only promoted the stove-boiled tea service but also developed new tea products ranging from refreshing tea drinks to delectable treats like tea-infused ice cream and tea jelly.

"Now that we have taken over the relay baton from the last generation, I believe the tea, which is a name card of Hangzhou, will maintain its glamour," Zhou said.

Hu Danna, 30, who has been running a homestay in Hangzhou for five years, has seen a significant diversification in the profile of tourists visiting the city.

"We are seeing an increasing number of foreign tourists and more families traveling with children. They are not here to just take photos by the West Lake but to experience the local culture," she said.

The Asian Games venues have become the latest tourist attractions, Hu said, adding that the main stadium has been nicknamed the "Giant Lotus" due to its lotus flower architectural design.

Echoing similar views, Zhao Xinyue said that the highly anticipated Asian Games scheduled later this year could help boost the popularity of Hangzhou and further promote its culture.

In 2022, Hangzhou raked in 129.8 billion yuan (about 17.96 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue, with the added value of the city's cultural industry reaching 242 billion yuan, accounting for 12.9 percent of Hangzhou's GDP.

In fact, Zhao has already seen how the cultural elements of the city have been brought to life in the run-up to the sporting event.

Mascots for the Asian Games were inspired by Hangzhou's three World Heritage sites, namely, the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu Culture, the West Lake and the Grand Canal, she explained, adding that the emblem of the Hangzhou Asian Games features a Chinese fan and the iconic Qiantang River.

Juxtaposed with ancient bridges, pavilions and towers, the mascot and emblem adorn the cityscape and Zhao believes that these scenes truly capture the essence of Hangzhou where history and modernity co-exist.

"Hangzhou is undergoing a remarkable transformation towards enhanced convenience, with new subway lines and new railway station," she said. "Hopefully the Asian Games will bring new development opportunities for our city."

The thought that in less than 100 days Hangzhou would be in the global spotlight made her proud as a local. "That's why I decided to be a volunteer, doing my best to help the overseas guests," she said. "I hope Hangzhou could leave a good memory for everyone."

