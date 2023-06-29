Home>>
Creative Asian Games themed dishes shine at cooking competition
(Ecns.cn) 08:49, June 29, 2023
Dishes themed Hangzhou Asian Games are displayed at a cooking competition in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 27, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Chefs from 13 teams attended the competition.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.