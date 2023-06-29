We Are China

Creative Asian Games themed dishes shine at cooking competition

Ecns.cn) 08:49, June 29, 2023

Dishes themed Hangzhou Asian Games are displayed at a cooking competition in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 27, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)

Chefs from 13 teams attended the competition.

