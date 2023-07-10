China announce table tennis squad for Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 14:53, July 10, 2023

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) on Monday announced China's squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games, featuring star players like Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng.

In an announcement, the CTTA said that, based on the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings from July 4, China's coaching group took into consideration players' style and technique, the arrangement of different events, and players' results against main opponents.

The men's team consists of Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun, while the women's team comprises Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong.

The top two ranked players Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong will represent China in the men's singles, while the women's singles participants are Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi.

As for the doubles events, reigning world champions Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong will compete in the men's doubles, along with Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun. The women's doubles contestants are Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, who claimed the title at the World Championships in 2019 and 2021, and Chen Meng and Wang Yidi, winners at the 2023 Worlds in Durban, South Africa.

Two-time world champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will feature in the mixed doubles, alongside Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi.

"The Hangzhou Asian Games plays a pivotal role in our preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. I believe that my players can win at last on home soil," commented Li Sun, chief coach of China's table tennis team.

Discussing players competing in several events, Li added, "Our players may compete in different events at the Paris Olympic Games, so the Asian Games will be a good test for them on how to adjust themselves between different categories and maintain fitness."

The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)