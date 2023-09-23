Foreign guests enjoy demonstration of intangible cultural heritages in Hangzhou
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni enjoys demonstration of intangible cultural heritages before a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad enjoy demonstration of intangible cultural heritages before a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda participates in an activity demonstrating intangible cultural heritages before a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (C, rear) and Raja Randhir Singh (L, rear), acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), participate in an activity demonstrating intangible cultural heritages before a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste participates in an activity demonstrating intangible cultural heritages before a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach participates in an activity demonstrating intangible cultural heritages before a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah enjoys demonstration of intangible cultural heritages before a welcoming banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
