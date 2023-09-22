Discover Shaoxing's Baseball and Softball Sports Center and Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Center

People's Daily Online) 16:29, September 22, 2023

The Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Center spans an area of approximately 160,000 square meters, with a total investment of around 1.8 billion yuan ($246 million). It stands as the largest baseball and softball facility in China and is the first built to meet international standards.

During the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, this venue will host events where two gold medals will be awarded — one each for baseball and softball. The primary baseball site boasts 5,000 fixed seats, while the secondary site has 2,500 seats. The softball venue offers an additional 2,500 seats to cater to spectators.

The red clay used for the baseball and softball fields is identical to the product used during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This ensures that even in light rain, the field remains playable and doesn't turn muddy, facilitating regular training and competitions.

After the Asian Games, parts of the venue will be repurposed into commercial areas.

The Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Center, located in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, is the dedicated venue for rock climbing events at the Hangzhou Asian Games, covering an area of 18,710 square meters. From Oct. 3 to 7, six gold medals will be awarded for rock climbing events.

