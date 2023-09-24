China wins Hangzhou Asian Games opening gold in rowing

Xinhua) 12:48, September 24, 2023

Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping (R) of China celebrate after the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls final of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping claimed the first gold medal of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has grabbed the Hangzhou Asian Games opening gold in women's light-weight double sculls on Sunday morning.

Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping won with a comfortable lead in seven minute 6.78 seconds, followed by rowers from Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

Zou Jiaqi (L) and Qiu Xiuping of China celebrate after the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls final of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping claimed the first gold medal of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping (L) of China celebrate after the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls final of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping claimed the first gold medal of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Zou Jiaqi (L) and Qiu Xiuping of China compete during the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls final of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Zou Jiaqi (L) and Qiu Xiuping of China compete during the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls final of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Zou Jiaqi (L) and Qiu Xiuping of China compete during the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls final of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping claimed the first gold medal of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)