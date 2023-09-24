Home>>
Highlights of Wushu competitions at 19th Asian Games
(Xinhua) 12:42, September 24, 2023
Sun Peiyuan of China competes during the Men's Changquan final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Sun Peiyuan of China competes during the Men's Changquan final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Sun Peiyuan of China competes during the Men's Changquan final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Sun Peiyuan of China competes during the Men's Changquan final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese President Xi declares 19th Asian Games open in Hangzhou
- Xi Focus: Xi opens largest-ever Asiad, championing peace, unity, inclusiveness
- We take one step further, says Hangzhou Asiad opening ceremony director
- Four unmissable moments at Asian Games opening ceremony
- Foreign guests enjoy demonstration of intangible cultural heritages in Hangzhou
- Xi calls for promoting peace, solidarity, inclusiveness through sports
- Discover Shaoxing's Baseball and Softball Sports Center and Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Center
- Asian Games-themed light show shines in Hangzhou
- Welcome to Hangzhou
- Hangzhou, China's 'Paradise on Earth', ready to stage Asian Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.