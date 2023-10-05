Men's Semifinal of Hockey at 19th Asian Games: China vs. Japan

Xinhua) 09:35, October 05, 2023

Nagayoshi Ken (L) of Japan competes during Men's Semifinal of Hockey between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Players compete during Men's Semifinal of Hockey between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Players compete during Men's Semifinal of Hockey between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Team China celebrate scoring during Men's Semifinal of Hockey between China and Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

