Highlights of Men's 81Kg match of Weightlifting at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 09:43, October 05, 2023

Alexandr Uvarov of Kazakhstan competes during Men's 81Kg Group A match of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Mukhammadkodir Toshtemirov of Uzbekistan competes during Men's 81Kg Group A match of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ri Chongsong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reacts during awarding ceremony for Men's 81Kg Group A match of Weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

