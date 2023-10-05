China demonstrates dominance in diving by clean sweep at Hangzhou Asiad

Gold Medalist Yang Hao (C) of China, Silver Medalist Bai Yuming (L) of China and Bronze Medalist Tamai Rikuto of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for Men's 10m Platform of Diving at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- Diving powerhouse China demonstrated its power again at the Hangzhou Asian Games with a clean sweep of all the 10 gold medals on offer.

Chinese divers have participated in the Asian Games since 1974 and won all four gold medals on offer on their debut. The team has since competed in all subsequent Asian Games and has never missed the top podium.

World champion Chen Yiwen retained her title in the women's 3m springboard on Wednesday with 382.00 points, while Chang Yani took silver in 350.25. Japan's Mikami Sayaka came third in 304.65. Chen and Chang also won the synchro 3m springboard on Sunday.

Asked about future plans, Chen said: "We have two Olympic qualifiers in November and December, so my main focus is on these two qualifiers. I want to compete for two gold medals for China, for myself and for the team, but I hope I can do it more perfectly than this time."

Yang Hao claimed the last diving gold on Wednesday with solid six dives. Yang, the bronze medalist of the men's 10m platform at the Fukuoka worlds, collected 554.35 in the event for the gold. His teammate Bai Yuming took silver with 495.55. Japan's Tamai Rikuto came third in 480.50.

Yang also won the synchro 10m platform title with Lian Junjie at the Hangzhou Asiad.

World champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Wang Zongyuan competed in the men's 1m and 3m individual events and claimed both the titles.

16-year-old Olympic champion Quan Hongchan attracted most attention in her first Asian Games. Quan outclassed teammate Chen Yuxi to win the women's 10m platform, while the two girls claimed the synchro 10m platform title together.

17-year-old Chen, the first diver to win the women's 10m platform title at three consecutive world championships, also showed her strength with several flawless dives.

Quan jumped to fame at the Tokyo Games when she got the better of Chen with a new world record of 466.20 points to win the Olympic gold. Chen managed to revenge in last year's Budapest worlds and the Fukuoka worlds this July. The two will launch a duel at the Paris Games next year.

"I want to win the Olympic gold medal," said Quan.

Veteran diver He Chao made a splash. The 31-year-old, 2015 world champion in the men's 3m individual and the 2014 Asian Games winner in the 1m springboard, made his return by winning the 3m synchro title with newcomer Yan Siyu.

South Korean diver Yi Jae-gyeong was the busiest person in diving competition, taking part in four events, the individual and synchro men's 3m springboard, and the individual and synchro 10m platform. He grabbed two silver and a bronze at Hangzhou.

Besides China's reign, South Korea ranked second at the medal tally with two silver and four bronze, while Malaysia came third with one silver and four bronze. Japan was fourth with one silver and two bronze.

Malaysia's four-time Olympian Pandelela Rinong Pamg took a bronze in the women's 10m platform. The veteran expected a good result at Paris 2024, which will be her fifth Olympic Games.

Pamg made her Olympic debut at the Beijing Olympic Games but didn't get a good result. She made big improvement four years later in London, claiming her best result at Olympic Games by taking a bronze in the 10m platform.

