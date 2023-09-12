China sees fundamental improvement in rivers, lakes: minister

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has seen fundamental improvement in the condition of its rivers and lakes in recent years, Water Resources Minister Li Guoying said on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 18th World Water Congress in Beijing.

China has 45,203 rivers with a river basin area of more than 50 square kilometers, and 2,865 lakes with a perennial water surface area of more than 1 square kilometer, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

China has improved the conditions of rivers and lakes by implementing integrated protection and systematic management. For instance, some river sections that have been dry for many years, such as some sections of the Yongding River which runs through Beijing, have been restored to full flow, according to the ministry.

China has taken multiple measures to manage its water resources, including implementing the joint operation of water conservancy projects to overcome floods and droughts, and utilizing water diversion projects to balance supply in the country's different regions, according to the ministry.

