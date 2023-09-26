Ulan Suhai Lake, a paradise for mute swans

Xinhua) 09:02, September 26, 2023

Mute swans and fledglings fly above the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

HOHHOT, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Located at the apex of the meandering bends of the Yellow River, Ulan Suhai Lake, also known as Wuliangsu Lake, is the biggest lake wetland of the Yellow River basin. With continuous efforts on integrated protection and systematic management, the ecological environment of the Ulan Suhai Lake has been greatly improved in recent years.

The Ulan Suhai Lake is now home to various kinds of migratory birds. It also serves as the largest breeding base of mute swans in China. Recently, mute swans on the Ulan Suhai Lake led fledglings to practice flying, preparing them for the long-distance migration before winter.

Mute swans and fledglings forage on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows mute swans foraging on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Mute swans and fledglings are seen on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Mute swans and fledglings fly above the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows mute swans and fledglings foraging on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Mute swans and fledglings play on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the sunset scenery at the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Mute swans and fledglings forage on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Mute swans and fledglings fly above the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows a pair of mute swans foraging on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Mute swans fly above the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Mute swans are seen on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Mute swans and fledglings are seen on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Mute swans and fledglings play on the Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)