Tourists visit Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Hunan
Visitors experience drifting at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows people visiting the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows visitors taking a boat at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Visitors experience drifting at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
People visit the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
People visit the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows people visiting the Yangtian lake grassland in Chenzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Visitors experience drifting at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows people taking a boat at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
