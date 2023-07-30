We Are China

Tourists visit Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Hunan

Xinhua) 09:55, July 30, 2023

Visitors experience drifting at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows people visiting the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows visitors taking a boat at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows visitors taking a boat at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Visitors experience drifting at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

People visit the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows people taking a boat at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

People visit the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows people visiting the Yangtian lake grassland in Chenzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Visitors experience drifting at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows people taking a boat at the Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

