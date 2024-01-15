Loong-themed lanterns add festive atmosphere to city
Four sets of Loong-themed lanterns shine over roof top of Dongmen street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
As the spring festival approaches, lanterns add festive atmosphere to the city.
