Loong-themed lanterns add festive atmosphere to city

Ecns.cn) 14:28, January 15, 2024

Four sets of Loong-themed lanterns shine over roof top of Dongmen street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

As the spring festival approaches, lanterns add festive atmosphere to the city.

