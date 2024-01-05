Airports in SW China see increased passenger trips in 2023
CHENGDU, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport and the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in southwest China's Sichuan Province recorded more than 74.92 million passenger trips in 2023, an increase of 141 percent year on year.
According to the Sichuan Province Airport Group Co., Ltd., the two airports operated 538,000 flights in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 92.2 percent. They handled a total cargo and mail throughput of 771,000 tonnes last year, up 26.1 percent year on year.
The figures show that the aviation industry in west China is quickly recovering.
During the three-day New Year's Day holiday, that ended on Monday, the two airports handled 4,454 flights, and a passenger flow of 618,700, an increase of 61.6 percent year on year.
