Central China's Changsha airport handles record passenger flow in 2023

Xinhua) 16:35, January 04, 2024

CHANGSHA, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Changsha Huanghua International Airport in central China's Hunan Province saw 27.25 million passenger trips in 2023, a record high for the airport.

Located in the provincial capital Changsha, the airport completed 200,800 takeoffs and landings last year, exceeding the number in 2019, according to the Hunan Airport Group.

The airport saw its highest daily passenger count of 99,900 on April 29 last year, the first day of China's May Day holiday.

The airport continued to expand its route network in 2023, connecting a total of 145 cities, which include 26 cities in other countries and regions, said Chang Xijuan, general manager of the airport.

Seoul, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur were among the connected cities from the members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Chang said.

