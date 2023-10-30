Offshore airport on artificial island starts construction in China's Dalian

Xinhua) 09:51, October 30, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023 shows the construction site of the Dalian Jinzhou Bay international airport, an offshore airport project on an artificial island, in the coastal city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. As a regional aviation hub, the airport, which began construction on Saturday, is designed to be a 4F-class airport, the highest in China's airport class with the capability of handling large aircraft.

The airport will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, two runways and a 500,000-square-meter terminal will be built, which can handle an annual throughput of 43 million passengers and 550,000 tonnes of cargo and mail.

Once completed, it will contribute to the local efforts in enhancing the integrated multi-modal transportation hub network system, encompassing sea, land, air and rail transportation. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

DALIAN, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- An offshore airport project on an artificial island began construction in the coastal city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Saturday.

As a regional aviation hub, the Dalian Jinzhou Bay international airport is designed to be a 4F-class airport, the highest in China's airport class with the capability of handling large aircraft.

The airport will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, two runways and a 500,000-square-meter terminal will be built, which can handle an annual throughput of 43 million passengers and 550,000 tonnes of cargo and mail.

Once completed, it will contribute to the local efforts in enhancing the integrated multi-modal transportation hub network system, encompassing sea, land, air and rail transportation.

