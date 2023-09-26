China's Liaoning inks over 80 bln USD of investment at int'l fair

Xinhua) 08:49, September 26, 2023

People visit an exhibition during the 2023 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 25, 2023. The 2023 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade kicked off here on Monday. Themed on jointly promoting new breakthroughs in revitalization and sharing new opportunities for development, this year's fair includes forums, exhibitions and business cooperation and promotion activities. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

SHENYANG, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 586 billion yuan (about 81.7 billion U.S. dollars) of investment has been inked at the 2023 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade, which started on Monday in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The event helped the province sign a total of 271 projects with investors after the opening ceremony in Shenyang, the provincial capital, said its organizer.

About 3,000 attendees from economic and trade delegations from home and abroad, as well as Fortune 500 companies and business associations will participate in the three-day event.

Themed on jointly promoting new breakthroughs in revitalization and sharing new opportunities for development, this year's fair includes forums, exhibitions and business cooperation and promotion activities.

The event, which has been held four times, has become an important vehicle for Liaoning Province to implement its three-year project for new breakthroughs in full revitalization. It also serves as a high-end platform for creating a new frontier of opening up in northeast China.

