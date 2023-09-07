Scenery of art creation made up of living plants in Tai'an County, NW China
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows an art creation made up of living plants of different colors in a paddy field in Tai'an County of Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows an art creation made up of living plants of different colors in a paddy field in Tai'an County of Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows an art creation made up of living plants of different colors in a paddy field in Tai'an County of Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows tourists viewing an art creation made up of living plants of different colors in a paddy field in Tai'an County of Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows an art creation made up of living plants of different colors in a paddy field in Tai'an County of Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows an art creation made up of living plants of different colors in a paddy field in Tai'an County of Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows an art creation made up of living plants of different colors in a paddy field in Tai'an County of Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Light installations displayed at lantern show in NE China
- Scenery of Hushan section of Great Wall in Dandong, Liaoning
- Opening ceremony of 10th Faku Flight Int'l Conference held in NE China's Shenyang
- Ultra-large container vessel made in NE China completes delivery
- In pics: Honghaitan Red Beach in Panjin, NE China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.