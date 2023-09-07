Scenery of art creation made up of living plants in Tai'an County, NW China

Xinhua) 15:59, September 07, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows an art creation made up of living plants of different colors in a paddy field in Tai'an County of Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows tourists viewing an art creation made up of living plants of different colors in a paddy field in Tai'an County of Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

