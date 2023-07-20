In pics: Honghaitan Red Beach in Panjin, NE China

Xinhua) 08:26, July 20, 2023

Tourists visit the Honghaitan Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 19, 2023. The Honghaitan Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

