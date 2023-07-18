N China's Laoting County actively develops marine farming

Xinhua) 16:26, July 18, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the view of a marine farm in Jianggezhuang Township, Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province. Laoting County has been actively developing marine farming in an effort to enrich seafood supply while mitigating intensity of inshore fishing and maintaining ecological balance in the oceanic environment. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows villagers operating at a marine farm in Jianggezhuang Township, Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province. Laoting County has been actively developing marine farming in an effort to enrich seafood supply while mitigating intensity of inshore fishing and maintaining ecological balance in the oceanic environment. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows villagers installing an aerator at a marine farm in Jianggezhuang Township, Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province. Laoting County has been actively developing marine farming in an effort to enrich seafood supply while mitigating intensity of inshore fishing and maintaining ecological balance in the oceanic environment. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

This aerial photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the view of a marine farm in Jianggezhuang Township, Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province. Laoting County has been actively developing marine farming in an effort to enrich seafood supply while mitigating intensity of inshore fishing and maintaining ecological balance in the oceanic environment. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

