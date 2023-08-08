Ultra-large container vessel made in NE China completes delivery

DALIAN, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- A 24,188 TEU ultra-large container ship named "OOCL Felixstowe," has been delivered to Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) on Tuesday by a local shipyard in Dalian City in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

With a total length of 400 meters, a width of 61.3 meters, a height of 75 meters, and a design draft of 14.5 meters, the new vessel possesses a capacity to accommodate 24,188 standard containers. It is designed with greatly improved operation efficiency and caters to the green, low-carbon and intelligent development trend in the shipping industry.

The ship's maximum load capacity of 228,000 tonnes also makes it among the world's largest container ships, according to its manufacturer, Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd.

OOCL Felixstowe is the fourth eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel received by OOCL and will be put into use in the Asia-Europe LL3 services operated by the company.

