China's first 10,000-tonne cable-laying vessel unveiled in Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 15:30, March 30, 2023
The world's largest and China's 1st 10,000-tonne cable laying vessel, Longyin 9, hits the water in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Dongsheng)
With a total length of 155 meters and a width of 23.2 meters, Longyin 9 has a maximum speed of 15 knots and 60 days endurance for sustainable missions. It can carry 10,000 tonnes of cables and is capable of laying cables across the Pacific Ocean starting from China in one go.
