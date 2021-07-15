New vessel dispatched to China's Nansha Islands on rescue mission

SANYA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A new vessel has embarked to carry out maritime rescue operation off the Nansha Islands in south China's Hainan Province.

The South China Sea Rescue 116 vessel, dispatched by Nanhai Rescue Bureau, departed on Tuesday morning from the port in the city of Sanya carrying the 13th group of rescue forces.

Maritime rescue vessels dispatched by this bureau have carried out 43 rescue missions around the Nansha Islands and reefs since July 27, 2018, rescuing 194 people, 11 ships, and property worth about 858 million yuan (about 132 million U.S. dollars), said Jiang Deliang, director of the Nanhai Rescue Bureau.

In summer and autumn, Nansha Islands are likely to encounter typhoons -- even possibly catastrophic ones. Experienced rescuers have been sent to the area to ensure the safety of maritime transport during this period.

The Nanhai Rescue Bureau, established in 2003, is one of China's professional rescue organizations. It is affiliated with the Ministry of Transport.

