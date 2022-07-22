World's largest ro-ro passenger vessel completes sea trial

Ecns.cn) 14:23, July 22, 2022

The world's largest ro-ro passenger ship completes its trial voyage in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, and is expected to be delivered for use by the end of next month. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The luxury ship built by GSI for Moby Line shipping company, a subsidiary of Italia's Onorato shipping group, has 13 decks, with 533 luxury guest rooms and 5-storey garages. It is designed for 2,500 passengers and 800 vehicles and dubbed as a "mobile luxury hotel at sea".

