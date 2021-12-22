China's large comprehensive emergency command vessel put into service

Ecns.cn) 11:05, December 22, 2021

Haishi 01, the large comprehensive emergency command vessel, is put into service in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, serving as a maritime enforcement platform, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zou Hao)

With the most advanced technologies and strong comprehensive capability, Haishi 01 is about 65 meters long and 11.8 meters wide. It has an endurance of about 1,300 km at the designed speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)