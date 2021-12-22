Home>>
China's large comprehensive emergency command vessel put into service
(Ecns.cn) 11:05, December 22, 2021
Haishi 01, the large comprehensive emergency command vessel, is put into service in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, serving as a maritime enforcement platform, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zou Hao)
With the most advanced technologies and strong comprehensive capability, Haishi 01 is about 65 meters long and 11.8 meters wide. It has an endurance of about 1,300 km at the designed speed of 30 kilometers per hour.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's space-tracking vessel departs for Indian Ocean missions
- New vessel dispatched to China's Nansha Islands on rescue mission
- Sri Lanka continues fire fighting efforts onboard X-Press Pearl vessel
- Military vehicles pull out of RO-RO ferry vessel
- 3 dead, 27 injuried after suspected smuggling vessel overturns off U.S. San Diego coast
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.