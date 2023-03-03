Home>>
Vessels in comprehensive replenishment training exercise
(China Military Online) 09:26, March 03, 2023
Naval ships assigned to flotillas with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steam in formation to conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive replenishment training exercise on February 10, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weile)
