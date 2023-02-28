Home>>
Armored vehicles spit fire on training range
(China Military Online) 08:58, February 28, 2023
An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle attached to the PLA 74th Group Army spits fire at simulated target during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)
