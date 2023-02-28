Languages

Archive

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Home>>

Armored vehicles spit fire on training range

(China Military Online) 08:58, February 28, 2023

An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle attached to the PLA 74th Group Army spits fire at simulated target during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories