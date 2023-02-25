Home>>
Helicopters conduct hover checks
(China Military Online) 13:12, February 25, 2023
Helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army lift off for a flight training exercise in early February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Mingfu)
