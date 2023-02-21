Home>>
Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training
(China Military Online) 09:46, February 21, 2023
Pilots assigned to an aviation regiment of the PLA Air Force sit in the cockpit of their fighter jet during a recent round-the-clock training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chentong)
