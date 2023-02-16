Home>>
Submarine steams in sea
(China Military Online) 09:08, February 16, 2023
A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams in the company of a towboat during a recent day-and-night maritime combat training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)
