Languages

Archive

Friday, February 10, 2023

Home>>

Submarine steams for real-combat training

(China Military Online) 10:30, February 10, 2023

Two towboats attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command tow a submarine to bear off a port for real-combat training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories