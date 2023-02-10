Home>>
Submarine steams for real-combat training
(China Military Online) 10:30, February 10, 2023
Two towboats attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command tow a submarine to bear off a port for real-combat training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)
