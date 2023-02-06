We Are China

PLA Army soldiers in force-on-force training exercise

China Military Online) 10:33, February 06, 2023

Soldiers assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army practise combat skills during a comprehensive force-on-force training exercise held in late January, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Teng Zhaosen)

