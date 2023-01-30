Home>>
Tugboats help submarine dock at port
(China Military Online) 09:52, January 30, 2023
Two tugboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command help a submarine to dock at a port during a combat exercise in January. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)
