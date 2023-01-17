Home>>
Fighter jets soar to sky
(China Military Online) 09:33, January 17, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off from the runway during a combat flight training exercise on January 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)
