Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Fighter jets soar to sky

(China Military Online) 09:33, January 17, 2023

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off from the runway during a combat flight training exercise on January 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)


