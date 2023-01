We Are China

Border defense troops on patrol duty in snow

China Military Online) 09:59, January 16, 2023

Soldiers assigned to a border defense company of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command stand guard at a border post in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hou Xiangjun)

