Fighter jets fly in formation during patrol mission

China Military Online) 10:21, January 19, 2023

A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxis out of the parking apron during a combat-readiness patrol mission in early-January, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Xuhong)

