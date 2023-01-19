Home>>
Fighter jets fly in formation during patrol mission
(China Military Online) 10:21, January 19, 2023
A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxis out of the parking apron during a combat-readiness patrol mission in early-January, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Xuhong)
