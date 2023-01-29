Recruits conduct parachuting training

Recruits assigned to an airborne unit of the PLA Air Force queue up for boarding a transport plane before a parachuting training exercise in mid-January, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sheng Chao)

Recruits assigned to an airborne unit of the PLA Air Force jump out of the aircraft during a parachuting training exercise in mid-January, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sheng Chao)

Recruits assigned to an airborne unit of the PLA Air Force maneuver their parachutes in the sky during a parachuting training exercise in mid-January, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sheng Chao)

Recruits assigned to an airborne unit of the PLA Air Force descend to the drop zone during a parachuting training exercise in mid-January, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sheng Chao)

