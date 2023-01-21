Vehicle-mounted anti-tank missiles in live-fire exercise

China Military Online) 14:48, January 21, 2023

A group of self-propelled anti-tank missile launchers attached to an anti-tank missile element of a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver to the designed area for a live-fire training exercise on plateau. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ao Xiang)

