Helicopters participate in round-the-clock flight training

China Military Online) 11:52, January 20, 2023

Helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy's Marine Corps lift off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on January 8, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yunfei)

