Helicopters participate in round-the-clock flight training
(China Military Online) 11:52, January 20, 2023
Helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy's Marine Corps lift off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on January 8, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yunfei)
A helicopter attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy's Marine Corps lifts off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on January 8, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yunfei)
Helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy's Marine Corps lift off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on January 8, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yunfei)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
