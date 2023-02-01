Home>>
Military vehicles maneuver in real-combat training
(China Military Online) 09:26, February 01, 2023
Military vehicles attached to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver quickly en route to the designated area at the elevation of 5300 meters in the real-combat training in middle January, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Ming)
