Soldiers practice reconnaissance skills on plateau

China Military Online) 09:12, January 31, 2023

Soldiers assigned to a PLA army brigade stationed in Xizang climb up a cliff covered by thick ice layer with professional climbing equipment such as pickaxes and nailed climbing boots during a reconnaissance training exercise on plateau in late December of 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Kai)

